Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran tests negative for coronavirus

By ANI

KOCHI: Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who arrived at Kochi from Jordan after shooting his film on May 22, has tested negative for coronavirus. The actor has completed seven days of institutional quarantine.

The 37-year-old actor shared his test resut on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Did a COVID-19 test and the results are negative. Will still be completing quarantine before returning home. Stay safe and take care all," the 'Aiyyaa' actor captioned the post.

The actor along with his Malayalam crew, including director Blessy and 56 other members of the film unit arrived at Cochin International Airport by an Air India special flight (AI 1902) from Jordan.

The crew of the Malayalam movie 'Aadujeevitham' was stranded in Jordan's Wadi Rum. They went to Jordan for the shooting before the Covid-19 pandemic began.