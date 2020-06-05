STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kerala film producers for 50 per cent cut in production cost

The Association will now meet with others connected to the regional film industry and come up with a consensus on the issue.

Published: 05th June 2020 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Film shooting

For representational purposes

By IANS

KOCHI: Kerala film producers on Friday claimed that the Malayalam film industry was facing its 'worst ever crisis" and the only way forward was to cut by half the production cost of films.

Speaking to the media after a meeting of Kerala Film Producers Association, its leader Renjith said: "We will soon share our concerns with all other film bodies and we are certain they are also aware of what's happening. If this industry has to move forward, there is no other way."

The Kerala film industry consists of various bodies like AMMA (actors' body), FEFKA (which represents all sections of industry from light boys to directors), and distributors and exhibitors bodies.

"In 2019, just six films were able to make profit from theatre releases. Other avenues to recover cost is through satellite and outstation releases within the country and outside. In the present situation, all such things will not happen for some time. So, the cost of production has to be reduced. Moreover, if one looks into the pattern of funding for new films, 50 per cent of the funds in recent times come from producers who are outside India. Here too, things have reached a dead end," said Renjith.

The Association will now meet with others connected to the regional film industry and come up with a consensus on the issue.

Nearly, 10 films are awaiting release amid the coronavirus lockdown while more than two dozen films are at various stages of production.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala film producers Kerala films Kerala film industry Mollywood film industry Mollywood
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp