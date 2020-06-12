Sunny Wayne has high hopes for 'Padavettu'

By Express News Service

On the occasion of the second anniversary of his production company, Sunny Wayne has expressed hope and anticipation about his maiden production venture, Padavettu.

The actor is backing it under the banner of Sunny Wayne Productions. Nivin Pauly, Manju Warrier, and Aditi Balan headline the film which has been written and directed by Liju Krishna.

Sunny Wayne’s collaboration with Liju Krishna began when he produced the latter’s play Moment Just Before Death, which was lauded by critics and theatre enthusiasts alike for its brave and experimental approach.

Sunny Wayne expressed his gratitude and joy on being able to produce the play, which laid a strong foundation and paved the way for the production house to foray into feature film making.

Aside from Nivin, Manju and Aditi, the film also stars Shammi Thilakan, Indrans, Sudheesh, Vijayaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko among others. Govind Vasantha has scored the music to the lyrics penned by Anwar Ali.

Deepak D Menon has cranked the camera while Shafique Muhammed Ali handled the editing. Ranganath Ravee has worked on the sound design.