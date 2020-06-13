Sufiyum Sujathayum likely to be out on July 2

By Express News Service

Recently, producer Vijay Babu of Friday Film House announced that he will be releasing his next production Sufiyum Sujathayum directly on Amazon Prime Video. The film is likely to hit the platform on July 2. A final confirmation is still awaited.

Directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, Sufiyum Sujathayum has been touted as a musical love story-cum-thriller.

The film was earlier intended for a theatrical release, but as the pandemic played spoilsport, Vijay Babu decided to make the big leap and release it directly on OTT.Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushman Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo made its premiere on Amazon Prime. A few weeks back, Jyothika’s Tamil release Ponmagal Vandhal was released directly by the streaming giant. Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin and Vidya Balan’s Shakunthala Devi are coming up next.