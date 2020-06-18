'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away

By Online Desk

Director of super hit Malayalam movie "Ayyappanum Koshiyum" KR Sachidandan aka Sachy passed away at Thrissur Jubilee Mission hospital on Thursday. He was 48.

Sachy was on ventilator support after he suffered a cardiac arrest while undergoing a hip replacement surgery at a private hospital. He was rushed to Jubilee Mission hospital on June 16 after he suffered a cardiac attack after being given anaesthesia ahead of a second surgery. It was reported that he also suffered hypoxic brain damage.

Shocked to hear the sudden demise of Sachy ettan. Indeed a big loss to Malayalam cinema. May his soul rest in peace! pic.twitter.com/sWy7Au3O6V — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) June 18, 2020

Sachy had co-written the screenplay for five Malayalam movies including Prithviraj's 2007 superhit "Chocolate" with friend Sethu, before becoming an independent scriptwriter. His first stand-alone script was Mohanlal-Amala Paul starter "Run Baby Run" in 2012.

A former lawyer with a decade of legal experience, Sachy made his switch to screenwriting after being active in the theatre scene for a while.

After "Ayyapanum Koshiyum" was wrapped up, Sachy was advised to rest and seek treatment for his leg pain. The director had been experiencing pain and discomfort while shooting the film.

Apart from "Ayyappanum Koshiyum" he had directed "Anarkali" in 2015 and wrote the scripts of Raamaleela" (2017) and "Driving License" (2020).

