After 'Unda', Khalid Rahman begins filming his next

By Express News Service

Director Khalid Rahman has started working on his third film after Anurag Karikkin Vellam and Unda. The yet-to-be-titled project began filming at Vytilla, Kochi today.

The team is taking all the necessary precautions and engaged in the shoot by following all the government-dictated guidelines.

A 30-member technical team is shooting the film which is set indoors. Said to be a story of a husband and wife, the cast comprises less than 10 actors including Shine Tom Chacko, Rajisha Vijayan, Veena Nandakumar, Sudhi Koppa, Gokulan and Johny Antony.

Jimshi Khalid (Kappela) is cranking the camera with Noufal Abdullah (Sudani from Nigeria) handling the editing. Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair are composing the music. Ashiq Usman, who recently produced the blockbuster Anjaam Pathira, is backing the film under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions.

This is the first new Malayalam film to start production after the lockdown. A few days ago, Lal Jr’s new film Tsunami resumed its shoot after production was halted in March due to the lockdown.