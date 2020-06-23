STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

After 'Unda', Khalid Rahman begins filming his next

Director Khalid Rahman has started working on his third film after Anurag Karikkin Vellam and Unda.

Published: 23rd June 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Khalid Rahman's movie is the first new Malayalam film to start production after the lockdown.

Khalid Rahman's movie is the first new Malayalam film to start production after the lockdown.

By Express News Service

Director Khalid Rahman has started working on his third film after Anurag Karikkin Vellam and Unda. The yet-to-be-titled project began filming at Vytilla, Kochi today.

The team is taking all the necessary precautions and engaged in the shoot by following all the government-dictated guidelines.

A 30-member technical team is shooting the film which is set indoors. Said to be a story of a husband and wife, the cast comprises less than 10 actors including Shine Tom Chacko, Rajisha Vijayan, Veena Nandakumar, Sudhi Koppa, Gokulan and Johny Antony.

Jimshi Khalid (Kappela) is cranking the camera with Noufal Abdullah (Sudani from Nigeria) handling the editing. Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair are composing the music. Ashiq Usman, who recently produced the blockbuster Anjaam Pathira, is backing the film under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions.

This is the first new Malayalam film to start production after the lockdown. A few days ago, Lal Jr’s new film Tsunami resumed its shoot after production was halted in March due to the lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Unda Khalid Rahman
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp