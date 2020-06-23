STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Sharaf U Dheen, Rima Kallingal join 'Haagar'

Harshad, screenwriter of Unda, is making his directorial debut with Haagar with backing from Aashiq Abu’s OPM banner.

Published: 23rd June 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actress Rima Kallingal

Mollywood actress Rima Kallingal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Harshad, screenwriter of Unda, is making his directorial debut with Haagar with backing from Aashiq Abu’s OPM banner. Sharaf U Dheen and Rima Kallingal have been cast as the main leads. The shoot is scheduled to begin on July 5. Aashiq has decided to handle the cinematography as well.

Announcing the project, Aashiq said, “We have decided to resume film production that has been halted for months amid all the limitations and crises. We will start the shoot of Haagar on July 5 by following all the necessary Covid-19 protocols.

The decision pertaining to the release of this film is the right of the production house alone. We haven’t given that to anyone else.”Harshad has co-written the film with Rajesh Ravi. Muhsin Parari is on board as the lyricist. Saiju Sreedharan is the editor while Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair (Driving Licence)will compose the music. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sharaf U Dheen Rima Kallingal
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp