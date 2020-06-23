Sharaf U Dheen, Rima Kallingal join 'Haagar'

By Express News Service

Harshad, screenwriter of Unda, is making his directorial debut with Haagar with backing from Aashiq Abu’s OPM banner. Sharaf U Dheen and Rima Kallingal have been cast as the main leads. The shoot is scheduled to begin on July 5. Aashiq has decided to handle the cinematography as well.

Announcing the project, Aashiq said, “We have decided to resume film production that has been halted for months amid all the limitations and crises. We will start the shoot of Haagar on July 5 by following all the necessary Covid-19 protocols.

The decision pertaining to the release of this film is the right of the production house alone. We haven’t given that to anyone else.”Harshad has co-written the film with Rajesh Ravi. Muhsin Parari is on board as the lyricist. Saiju Sreedharan is the editor while Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair (Driving Licence)will compose the music.