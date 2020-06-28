STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Descendants decide on legal recourse if films give communal colour to Haji’s character

It doesn’t bother us if anyone makes movies based on the Malabar Rebellion.

Published: 28th June 2020 06:11 AM

By Vishnu Prasad K P
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Chakkiparamban Family Association Kerala -- an association of the descendants of Variyamkunnathu Kunjahammed Haji -- has warned that they would take legal action against people who add a communal colour to the character of Variyamkunnathu.

Abdul Wahab, a fifth generation member of the family and the Malappuram district secretary of the association, told TNIE that they have sought legal advice on the issue. “The family members have decided to take legal action against people who, based on misinformation, depict Kunjahammed Haji as a radical leader who instigated his men to murder people from one community. But we are not against freedom of expression.

It doesn’t bother us if anyone makes movies based on the Malabar Rebellion. But the deliberate attempt to degrade Kunjahammed Haji based on someone’s viewpoint will be prevented though legal action,” Wahab said. He also said that people who show Haji as a villain and as anti-Hindu are not only trying to distort historical facts but are also insulting the fourth and fifth generations of Variyamkkunnathu living in Kerala. “In these two generations, we have around 2,000 families and around 15,000 members in the state. Adding a communal colour to the character of Kunjahammed Haji is tantamount to labelling the descendants of the Chakkiparamban family as communal activists,” he said.

Why do you think the Malabar Rebellion was against the British? Chakkiparamban Moideenkutty Haji, father of Variyamkkunnathu Kunjahammed Haji, was imprisoned in Andaman for having taken part in the 1894 Mannarkkad Rebellion. He later died in Andaman. Also, many members of the Chakkiparamban family were murdered by the British. They pushed his family into crisis by seizing 150 acres of their land. This had turned Variyamkkunnathu anti-British. So he led the 1921 rebellion against the British.

On many Hindus killed in the riot The only enemy of Variyamkkunnathu was the British and those who supported the British. Variyamkkunnathu killed policeman Chekkutty, who was a Muslim. If he was anti-Hindu, why did he kill a Muslim? If he was anti-Hindu, why did he include Hindus in his army. The fact is that the British rulers turned the rebellion into a Hindu-Muslim fight deliberately.

View on the current controversy A section of society has been trying to divide people in the name of religion. This section becomes highly enthusiastic when they get something from the Malabar region, especially from Malappuram, to implement their agenda. The controversy related to the 1921 rebellion is their latest attempt to create a communal rift.

Will include dark side of Haji, says Ali Akbar Having announced a movie based on the Malabar Rebellion, director Ali Akbar said Variyamkunnathu will only form a small part of his version of the historical event. “It will take six months to complete the research and script for the movie. Variyamkkunnathu Kunjahammed Haji will only be a small part of my movie. I will also include the dark side of Haji, based on written history. If anyone takes action against me, I will be able to show the court the documentation of the events related to the 1921 riot,” he said

