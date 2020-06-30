Present restrictions not helpful for CBI 5, says writer SN Swamy

By Express News Service

Recently, there were reports that the team behind the 5th CBI film is gearing up to shoot soon. However, in a recent interaction with an online portal, the film’s writer SN Swamy said the pandemic fear is standing in the way of filming.



“As the project requires both indoor and exterior locations, the present restrictions are not helpful,” he said.

Last year, Swamy had told us that the fifth film will focus on a concept called ‘basket killing’.



The pre-production work of the film began a few months back. Mammootty will be reprising his role as Sethurama Iyer. As per reports, Jakes Bejoy is likely to join as the music composer.



Apart from CBI 5, Mammootty’s upcoming projects include a political drama ‘One’, and a thriller ‘The Priest’. He is also slated to join Amal Neerad’s Bilal, the sequel to Big B.