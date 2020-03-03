Kalidas Jayaram, Miya George to share the screen in new film 

By Express News Service

Kalidas Jayaram and Miya George will be starring alongside each other in debutant Vinil Varghese’s as-yet-untitled film.



The other female lead will be played by newcomer Riya. Trance-fame Vincent Vadakkan has contributed the dialogues to Vinil’s story and screenplay.



The film was launched by Jayaram at Ernakulam recently.



Sreejith KS and Blessy Sreejith are bankrolling under the banner of Navarasa Cinemas.



Filming is expected to begin sometime this month.

Tamil music composer Ghibran (Raatsasan) will be working on the film’s background score.



This marks his second Malayalam project after Fahadh Faasil’s Athiran last year. Ganesh Rajavelu (Jilla) is the cinematographer with Deepu Joseph (Jallikattu) as the editor.



The other upcoming films of Kalidas are Jayaraj’s Backpackers and Santosh Sivan’s Jack and Jill. Miya George was last seen in Driving Licence, in which she played the role of Suraj Venjaramoodu’s wife.