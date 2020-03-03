Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kalidas Jayaram, Miya George to share the screen in new film 

The other upcoming films of Kalidas are Jayaraj’s Backpackers and Santosh Sivan’s Jack and Jill.

Published: 03rd March 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Sreejith KS and Blessy Sreejith are bankrolling under the banner of Navarasa Cinemas.

By Express News Service

Kalidas Jayaram and Miya George will be starring alongside each other in debutant Vinil Varghese’s as-yet-untitled film.

The other female lead will be played by newcomer Riya. Trance-fame Vincent Vadakkan has contributed the dialogues to Vinil’s story and screenplay.

The film was launched by Jayaram at Ernakulam recently.

Filming is expected to begin sometime this month.

Tamil music composer Ghibran (Raatsasan) will be working on the film’s background score.

This marks his second Malayalam project after Fahadh Faasil’s Athiran last year. Ganesh Rajavelu (Jilla) is the cinematographer with Deepu Joseph (Jallikattu) as the editor.

The other upcoming films of Kalidas are Jayaraj’s Backpackers and Santosh Sivan’s Jack and Jill. Miya George was last seen in Driving Licence, in which she played the role of Suraj Venjaramoodu’s wife.

