Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kalla Nottam: A novel attempt by Rahul Riji Nair

Director Rahul Riji Nair talks about making his third film, Kalla Nottam, which is told entirely from the perspective of a digital camera wielded by its principal characters

Published: 04th March 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

The actors’ organic performances, which are at times peppered with dark humour, is the main highlight.

The actors’ organic performances, which are at times peppered with dark humour, is the main highlight.

By Express News Service

Two cinema-obsessed kids steal a digital camera from a provision store intending to return it once they finish shooting a movie. Their satirical interactions soon give way to darker situations when one of the kids inadvertently ends up in the middle of a moral policing situation.

It’s a classic case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time leading to a loss of innocence. This is Kerala State Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Riji Nair’s (Ottamuri Velicham) third feature in a nutshell.

Titled Kalla Nottam, the entire film is told from the point-of-view of the kids’ camera whose perspective shifts depending on the person wielding it, and makes one question who the actual voyeur is—the audience or the characters?

A 75-min-long coming-of-age drama, the film was shot in under a week. It was shown at a private screening recently. It is easily Rahul’s finest work since Ottamuri Velicham.

The film, produced by Lijo Joseph, Sujith Warrier and executive produced by Samir Sarkar, can be more or less classified under the recently coined ‘screen life’ genre popularised by independent Hollywood films such as Hardcore Henry and Searching.

Rahul came up with the idea on a whim and was taken by surprise when it turned out considerably well.

“Initially, it was just the idea of the kids making a movie, but then it evolved into something else entirely on the third day of filming. We cracked a proper story only then,” says Rahul, who got the confidence to forge ahead after being heavily impressed by the performances of his child actors Vasudev Sajeesh Marar, Suryadev Sajeesh Marar, and Ansu Maria Thomas.

The grown-ups are played by Rahul’s frequent collaborators Renjith Sekhar Nair and Vinitha Koshy, in addition to Vijay Induchoodan, PJ Unnikrishnan, Vishnu Premkumar, and Srikanth Mohan Pattathil.

The actors’ organic performances, which are at times peppered with dark humour, is the main highlight.

Since the entire film was unscripted, Rahul says it was initially a challenge to figure out the overall duration, because the events take place over just a few hours.  Rahul was aided by cinematographer Tobin Thomas, who sometimes adjusted himself to the kids’ heights to seamlessly capture the action.

Appu Bhattathiri handled the film's editing. 

“The story came from wherever the camera went. There was no space for the characters’ backstories, music, or shot divisions,” says Rahul.

“We thought of ways to create drama without all those. Also, as there were several long takes, everything relied on the choreography of the camera. We were able to give it a proper shape only in the final edit.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Riji Nair Kalla Nottam Mollywood
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp