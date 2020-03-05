Movie on Marakkar is distortion of history, says descendant

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the biopic on Kunjali Marakkar, which has Mohanlal playimg the titular role, is a distortion of history, alleges Mufeeda Arafat Marakkar, a descendant of the legendary naval chieftain.

Mufeeda’s petition for staying the movie’s release, which was considered by the High Court on Wednesday, has been posted for March 9.

According to her, the poster and teaser of the film shows Mohanlal, who is cast as Kunjali Marakkar IV, sporting an image of Lord Ganapathy bang in the middle of his turban.

“Marakkar was a pious Muslim throughout his life. He didn’t sport any such image on his turban. The Sikh turban too is false. Marakkar had a Turkish turban,” she says.

She also flays the romantic angle being depicted in the film. “Marakkar IV was a bachelor. He never had any love interest. The film falls in the category of historical period drama and hence it should be true to history. Or else, it will be an injustice to coming generations,” she said. Earlier, the Censor Board had dismissed Mufeena’s plaint.

Her counsel Adv K Noorudheen said the high court deferred the case after it sought the Censor Board report in the matter.

Meanwhile, Santhosh T Kuruvilla, one of the producers of the film, said once the film hits the theatres, all misconceptions will be debunked.