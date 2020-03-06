Mohanlal casts Pratap Pothen in Barroz

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Pratap Pothen has announced that he has been cast in Mohanlal’s directorial debut, Barroz. The actor revealed that he will be playing the role of a voodoo doll. Sharing a picture of himself with Mohanlal, Pratap wrote, “Me and the complete actor (I am his fan) at the preproduction of Barroz. I have been signed to play the voodoo doll.

This will really be my liberating role. The last time I did anything like this was on stage when I played the ‘Lion’ in the Madras Players’ production of ‘Androcles and the Lion’”.

Pratap is the first Malayalam actor to be cast in the 3D fantasy epic which was jointly conceived by Mohanlal and Jijo Punnoose (My Dear Kuttichathan).

The other actors assembled for the film so far are, in addition to Pratap, American child actor Shayla McCaffrey in the lead role and Rafael Amargo and Paz Vega in supporting roles. More casting updates from the film are expected to be announced soon. Mohanlal will play the guardian of Vasco da Gama’s priceless treasure while Raphael and Paz will essay the roles of Vasco da Gama and his wife. KU Mohanan has been roped in to handle the camera.