Antony Varghese’s campus film titled 'Aaravam'

By Express News Service

One of Antony Varghese’s upcoming films, a campus-based entertainer, has been titled Aaravam. The film went on floors at Panichippara, Kottayam. The film is not to be confused with the Tovino Thomas project of the same name which is no longer in development.

Debutant Nahas Hidayath, who has previously worked under Godha director Basil Joseph, is helming the film which is being touted as a romantic-action entertainer. O Thomas Panicker’s Opus Penta, the same production house behind Jallikattu, is backing the film.

Scripted by Anil Narayanan, Aaravam will also feature Shine Tom Chacko, Renji Panicker, and Saiju Kurup among others. Ishq-fame Ann Sheetal is playing the female lead.

Though cinematographer Sudeep Elamon’s name was attached to it when the project was initially attached, the makers have now confirmed that Prakash Velayudhan (Oru Mexican Aparatha) will crank the camera. Composer Jakes Bejoy (Ranam, Ayyappanum Koshiyum) will take care of the music duties while Noufal Abdullah handles the editing.