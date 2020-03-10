Home Entertainment Malayalam

Caarthick Raju’s Soorpanagai shot for 35 days near Kollam jungle

Filming director Caarthick Raju’s Soorpanagai was a thrilling experience for Regina Cassandra. She shot for around 35 days near Courtrallam and the jungles of Kollam.

Published: 10th March 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Regina Cassandra in v

Actress Regina Cassandra in v

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

Filming director Caarthick Raju’s Soorpanagai was a thrilling experience for Regina Cassandra. She shot for around 35 days near Courtrallam and the jungles of Kollam. This had its own charm for the actor. “I love nature. Spending time at my friend’s estate near a forest is my favourite holiday activity. So I looked forward to shooting in the wild for Soorpanagai,” says Regina.

Almost every day, the location, in the middle of the jungle, was visited by wild animals. “One evening, as we were shooting, someone noticed two wild boars staring at us from a thicket nearby. Nobody moved. We knew from experience that if you don’t disturb wild animals, they will leave peacefully. After a few minutes, they disappeared into the forest. Another time, on a day I wasn’t shooting, someone spotted a leopard.” 

But not all animals minded their own business. “Wild monkeys were regular visitors. Some were cute while others were scary. Since some of them would grab food, we left food aside for them. The most exciting days for me were when I spotted a flying lizard and later, a Malabar Squirrel!” The unit also bonded over another favorite activity. “After a hectic shoot of a crucial action sequence in the rain in the thick jungle, we were all quite fatigued. But my spirits lifted when I discovered that everyone, including Caarthick Raju, was a foodie like me. From then on, nearly every evening, after pack up, we would head to the famous food joints in the area to sample local cuisines.

We had the best poondu dosas at Vinayagar Mess. There was a thatched roof restaurant with amazing local food where we tried nongu and kiliki. Courtrallam Border Rahmath Kadai had the most amazing chicken,” says Regina, who plays an archeologist in the film.  The actor spent time learning about the profession. “I watched several videos on how excavations are done and read up on the subject. This helped me play my role more confidently.” 

Another aspect Regina concentrated on, were her dialogues. “The film is Tamil Telugu bilingual heroine-centric story and a lot is riding on me. So I felt additional responsibility to give special attention to my dialogues.” When her lines were given to her, she would sit with the assistant director and study them in detail. “Having done several Telugu films, my vocabulary has expanded considerably and I can converse freely in Telugu. So when there were words or phrases that I felt could be interchanged or included, to add more meaning and feel natural, I would discuss it with my director. Caarthick welcomed my inputs and we had long and healthy discussions. I also discussed lines with my co-actors Vennela Kishore and JP sir. It was fulfilling to know that we were all jointly committed to adding value to the project.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Caarthick Raju Soorpanagai Regina Cassandra
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp