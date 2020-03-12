Jakes Bejoy to score Prithviraj-Indrajith starrer 'Ayalvashi'

By Express News Service

After Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Jakes Bejoy will be composing the music for another Prithviraj film, Ayalvashi, which will also star the actor’s brother Indrajith. Ayalvashi will be helmed by Irshad Parari, brother of Sudani from Nigeria co-writer and KL10 Pathu director Muhsin Parari.

Prithviraj had revealed earlier that he will be backing the film himself through his home banner Prithviraj Productions. Ayalvashi, as the name suggests, will revolve around an interesting conflict between two neighbours and is expected to be a pure entertainer with ample amount of humour. The shoot will begin in the middle of this year.

Jakes is on a roll at the moment. His recent releases were Jayasurya’s Anveshanam and Tovino Thomas’ Forensic. The composer, who has previously done impressive work in Prithviraj’s Ranam, has lined up multiple projects, which include Antony Varghese’s Ajagajandharam and two upcoming Tovino films.