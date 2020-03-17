Oruthee, a survival drama starring Navya Nair

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Navya Nair is returning to the silver screen with VK Prakash’s Oruthee. The shoot has been wrapped up, and the film is now moving to the post-production phase. The makers have revealed that the film is a survival drama, with Navya playing a woman named Radhamani. It’s a name that evokes Balamani, her character from Nandhanam.

Touted as an action-comedy entertainer, Oruthee is being described as a film that revolves around the unexpected events that Radhamani, who is a mother of two kids and a conductor of a boat that runs in the Ernakulam-Vypin route, has to overcome in three days.

Saiju Kurup plays the role of her husband who works abroad while Vinayakan plays a sub-inspector. The latter’s character has been tagged as the male lead and is expected to be different from the characters he has portrayed so far.

VK Prakash said the S Suresh Babu-scripted film has a realistic tone and has been made to appeal to all kinds of family audiences. “Navya is coming back to cinema after a long time and this is the sort of powerful character that fits someone of her calibre perfectly,” he added.

Aside from Navya, Vinayakan, and Saiju, Oruthee also stars KPAC Lalitha, Santosh Keezhatoor, Vyshakh, Sreedevi Varma, and Kalabhavan Haneef among others.

Jimshi Khalid (Anuraga Karikkin Vellam) handled the camera while Lijo Paul (Aadu) took care of the editing. Gopi Sundar composed the music to the lyrics written by Alankode Leelakrishnan and BK Harinarayanan.

Jyotish Shankar (Kumbalangi Nights) is the production designer. Benzy Nazar is bankrolling the film under the banner of Benzy Productions.