Vinayan to make historical epic titled '19 am Noottaandu'

Veteran director Vinayan has announced that he will be directing a big-budget period film next titled 19 am Noottaandu (19th Century).
In a statement, Vinayan said the film, which takes place in the 1800s in the Kingdom of Travancore, will tell the untold stories of numerous historical figures, both men and women, who lived in that era.
Gokulam Films, the production house behind Kayamkulam Kochunni, is backing the project which is being touted as an action-oriented epic.
Vinayan is planning to cast accomplished names from both Malayalam and South Indian film industries in the film, adding that he hopes to cast newcomers as some of the prominent characters.
The director, who is known for casting fresh faces in many of his films, did that recently in Aakashaganga 2.
