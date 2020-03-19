After Tamil, Telugu remake rights of 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' also sold 

By Express News Service

Following the sale of its Tamil remake rights, the Telugu remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum has been sold to Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the producer of the hit Telugu films Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo and Jersey.

Directed by Sachy and starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is one of this year’s biggest hits in Malayalam cinema, garnering a gross of around Rs 50 crore from the combined sales of box office, digital, and television rights.

The Tamil rights were recently sold to Aadukalam and Jigarthanda producer Kathiresan. Ayyappanum Koshiyum was produced by filmmaker Ranjith jointly with PM Sasidharan under the banner of Gold Coin Motion Picture Company.