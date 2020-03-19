'Kozhipporu' set for re-release soon

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Amongst the recently released Malayalam films affected by the coronavirus scare is a quirky little independent feature called Kozhipporu. The 99-min-long film, which was released along with Tovino Thomas’ Forensic, enjoyed only a short run before the outbreak caused all screenings to be suspended until March 31.



While it’s not clear if other films released around the same time would be re-released once the theatres re-open, the makers of Kozhipporu are planning to bring it back to the big screens in the first week of April, provided there are no further restrictions.

Kozhipporu has been directed by newcomers Jinoy Janardhanan and Jibit George. Acting trainer Navajith Narayanan, who is making his debut as the main lead in Kozhipporu, tells us they’re definitely planning for a re-release.

Talking to us briefly about the film’s subject, Navajith says, “It’s a family-oriented entertainer which revolves around a case of missing eggs laid by one family’s hen and the other family suspecting them for snatching them. Not only is this hen responsible for bringing these families together but also driving them apart.”

Navajith plays the son of the characters played by Indrans and Pauly Valsan. Running parallelly is a love story involving Navajith’s character and Veena Nandakumar’s. The tension between the two families impacts the couple’s relationship.



Veena was recently seen in the Asif Ali-starrer Kettyolaanu Ente Maalaakha. In addition to the aforementioned actors, Anjali Nair also plays an integral role, as Navajith’s sister.