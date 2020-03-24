Aashiq Abu confirms his next is a fantasy

By Express News Service

During a social media interaction, Aashiq Abu has mentioned that his next will be a fantasy project. As per speculations, it said to be a film with Soubin Shahir, which the Maayanadhi director has brought up in some of his earlier interviews.

Soubin will be reportedly playing a gandharvan (celestial being). Rima Kallingal is also attached to star.

As per reports, the script which had Unni R attached initially is now being written by Muhsin Parari (Virus).

There are reports that the film is titled Devanganangal Kayyizhozhinjha Thaarakam, a reference to the popular song from Padmarajan’s Njan Gandharvan.

However, there is no official word on this yet. The makers are expected to make a formal announcement later.

Aashiq has previously worked with Soubin in Da Thadiya, Rani Padmini, and Maayanadhi.

Aashiq made the critically acclaimed Virus last year. During the same interaction, he was asked about a possible sequel to the same, to which he replied in the negative.