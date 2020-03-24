STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Aashiq Abu confirms his next is a fantasy

There are reports that the film is titled Devanganangal Kayyizhozhinjha Thaarakam, a reference to the popular song from Padmarajan’s Njan Gandharvan. 

Published: 24th March 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Aashiq Abu

Aashiq Abu

By Express News Service

During a social media interaction, Aashiq Abu has mentioned that his next will be a fantasy project. As per speculations, it said to be a film with Soubin Shahir, which the Maayanadhi director has brought up in some of his earlier interviews.

Soubin will be reportedly playing a gandharvan (celestial being). Rima Kallingal is also attached to star.

As per reports, the script which had Unni R attached initially is now being written by Muhsin Parari (Virus).

There are reports that the film is titled Devanganangal Kayyizhozhinjha Thaarakam, a reference to the popular song from Padmarajan’s Njan Gandharvan. 

However, there is no official word on this yet. The makers are expected to make a formal announcement later.

Aashiq has previously worked with Soubin in Da Thadiya, Rani Padmini, and Maayanadhi.

Aashiq made the critically acclaimed Virus last year. During the same interaction, he was asked about a possible sequel to the same, to which he replied in the negative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aashiq Abu
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp