STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Bigg Boss-fame David John part of Mohanlal’s Ram

The production of the film has been currently put on hold due to the corona pandemic. The team has completed the Indian portions and is yet to film the international portions.

Published: 24th March 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

David, who was recently part of the Malayalam edition of the reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Mohanlal,  says being part of such a big platform gave him the necessary exposure.

David, who was recently part of the Malayalam edition of the reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Mohanlal,  says being part of such a big platform gave him the necessary exposure.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

David John, who made his acting debut in Fahadh Faasil starrer Iyobinte Pusthakam as the younger self of Jinu Joseph’s character, is playing a character with negative shades in the upcoming Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph film Ram which also stars Trisha and Indrajith Sukumaran.

The production of the film has been currently put on hold due to the corona pandemic. The team has completed the Indian portions and is yet to film the international portions.

“So far the team has shot in Kochi and Delhi. They were supposed to shoot in the UK, but everything was cancelled due to the outbreak. A few portions in Kochi featuring me are also remaining,” says David.

David, who was recently part of the Malayalam edition of the reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Mohanlal,  says being part of such a big platform gave him the necessary exposure.

David adds that he is indebted to Mohanlal as it was he who recommended David to Jeethu.“Since Lalettan was involved, I didn’t care whether the role was small or big, or positive or negative. I was ready to do it,” he shares.

Ram is being touted as an investigative thriller that is unlike Jeethu’s previous collaboration with Mohanlal, Drishyam.

A software engineer-turned-actor, the Thrissur-born David was earlier part of two Mammootty films, The Great Father and Masterpiece, in addition to two Dileep films, Georgettan’s Pooram and Chandrettan Evideya. He is also part of Shane Nigam’s upcoming film Ullasam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
David John Bigg Boss
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp