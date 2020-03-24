Bigg Boss-fame David John part of Mohanlal’s Ram

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

David John, who made his acting debut in Fahadh Faasil starrer Iyobinte Pusthakam as the younger self of Jinu Joseph’s character, is playing a character with negative shades in the upcoming Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph film Ram which also stars Trisha and Indrajith Sukumaran.

The production of the film has been currently put on hold due to the corona pandemic. The team has completed the Indian portions and is yet to film the international portions.

“So far the team has shot in Kochi and Delhi. They were supposed to shoot in the UK, but everything was cancelled due to the outbreak. A few portions in Kochi featuring me are also remaining,” says David.

David, who was recently part of the Malayalam edition of the reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Mohanlal, says being part of such a big platform gave him the necessary exposure.

David adds that he is indebted to Mohanlal as it was he who recommended David to Jeethu.“Since Lalettan was involved, I didn’t care whether the role was small or big, or positive or negative. I was ready to do it,” he shares.

Ram is being touted as an investigative thriller that is unlike Jeethu’s previous collaboration with Mohanlal, Drishyam.

A software engineer-turned-actor, the Thrissur-born David was earlier part of two Mammootty films, The Great Father and Masterpiece, in addition to two Dileep films, Georgettan’s Pooram and Chandrettan Evideya. He is also part of Shane Nigam’s upcoming film Ullasam.