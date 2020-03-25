STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swapnangal Pookkunna Kaadu: Director Sohanlal concludes children’s film trilogy

Elaborating further on Swapnangal Pookkunna Kaadu, Sohan says the main character is a child with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which is seen in among 11% of the children.

The trilogy began with The Great Indian Road Movie, followed by Appuvinte Sathyanveshanam. Sohan is known for his television work—his telefilm Neermathalathinte Pookkal won seven Kerala State awards—and made his feature debut with Orkkuka Vallappozhum starring Thilakan.  

Following filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, Majid Majidi and Aamir Khan, Malayalam filmmaker Sohanlal is coming out with Swapnangal Pookkunna Kaadu, the third part in his “children’s film” trilogy, which was completed last month.

He is also known for Kadhaveedu starring Kunchacko Boban, Biju Menon, and Rituparna Sengupta.

On what ties the three films in his trilogy, Sohan says, “In my mind, I see the entire trilogy as one single picture which tells the stories of three children. The Great Indian Road Movie was about Balu, a blind boy, and regaining his vision and seeing India through his eyes.

"Appuvinte Sathyanveshanam is another journey in search of truth and about Gandhian values. Swapnangal Pookkunna Kaadu, on the other hand, is a voyage through the colourful mind and extraordinary mind of Adam, a 9-year-old boy.”

“This is the illustration of the novel, Ammamaram, written and published in 2014. It’s a children’s film, an environmental film, motivational film and a fantasy film all at once.”

