Malayalam technicians’ union FEFKA unveils coronavirus awareness shorts

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that the Malayalam technicians’ union FEFKA will be dropping a series of nine one-minute-long micro-videos on coronavirus awareness.

Wonder Woman Vanaja

The first two videos, Wonder Woman Vanaja and Superman Sadhanandan, starring Muthumani and Johny Antony respectively, have been released online.

The rest of the seven videos, each with a superhero-based title, will be released online in the coming days. FEFKA has launched its YouTube channel on which these videos can be viewed. While Wonder Woman Vanaja addressed the importance of safeguarding the needs of daily wage workers, Superman Sadhanandan spoke about the need for isolating oneself.

The two videos end with a message from Manju Warrier.

WATCH VIDEO

The remaining videos will be addressing similarly relevant issues. Aside from Manju, Muthumani and Johny, the other film personalities involved in this project are Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Jayasurya, Rajisha Vijayan, Anna Reshma Rajan, and Sidhartha Siva among others. The videos were filmed over three days with suggestions from health experts and created jointly with the Indian Ad Filmmakers Association.