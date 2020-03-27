Aadujeevitham crew to shoot in Jordan till April 10

By Express News Service

We had reported recently that Prithviraj is currently in Jordan’s Wadi Rum to film the remaining portions of Aadujeevitham.

After a smooth shoot initially with authorisation from the Jordan authorities, the crew encountered a small roadblock when the coronavirus situation escalated there, following which restrictions were imposed, leaving the crew stranded in a camp called Al-Sultan and concerned for essential supplies.

Prithviraj

The situation has now been resolved after the intervention of the external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Director Blessy, who is shooting the film with 57 other crew members, had informed MP Anto Antony about the situation through a mail which was then forwarded to the minister.

The latest update is that the team has received the clearance from the Jordanian embassy to proceed with the shoot and that arrangements are being made to get them the necessary food and supplies.

Blessy has said the team will likely shoot in the region till April 10.

“We are moving forward with a positive note,” Blessy wrote in his mail. “We have spoken to Mr John Sebastian from the embassy in Jordan addressing him the current situation.

The local line production team has done their best to ensure all commodities for our camp at present as all markets and grocery shops are open.

"The major concern now is about the return back to India with the full crew after the 10th of April.”