STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Armed with talent, big ambitions: Mollywood actor turned filmmaker Krishnabhaskar Mangalasserri

He has already appeared in a cameo role as a politician named Alpesh Sha in the upcoming Member Rameshan Ward 9, which has Arjun Asokan as the protagonist.

Published: 28th March 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Actor turned filmmaker Krishnabhaskar Mangalasserri

Actor turned filmmaker Krishnabhaskar Mangalasserri

By Express News Service

He may not be familiar to many but Krishnabhaskar Mangalasserri is a man for whom 2020 will be a busy year.

The actor-turned-filmmaker will be acting in a few films in addition to writing and directing a feature film.

He has already appeared in a cameo role as a politician named Alpesh Sha in the upcoming Member Rameshan Ward 9, which has Arjun Asokan as the protagonist.

Krishnabhaskar made his acting debut in the film Puthiya Theerangal (2012) under veteran Sathyan Anthikad and later starred in Martin Prakkat’s American-Born Confused Desi (ABCD) featuring Dulquer Salman.

He co-wrote the Sarath Kumar-starrer Asha Black, which was made in both Malayalam and Tamil.

The film saw Krishnabhaskar’s entry as a screenwriter as well as his full-length role as a police officer. 

In between, Krishnabhaskar donned the role of a film marketing professional. He played a key role in the success of films like Premam, Action Hero Biju, Leela and Oru Murai Vanthu Pathaya.

According to Krishnabhaskar, he got a holistic view and understanding of the film industry while doing that.

“I learned more about the film industry, and the drive to become a screenwriter and director got a vigorous push from there. And now I am determined to cash in on the exposure behind and before the camera,” says Krishnabhaskar.

His penchant for literature prompted him to write a novel in Malayalam—Hiranyagarbham (Golden Womb)—which was published in 2016.

Its English version is on the anvil. Krishnabhaskar has an ambitious canvas for the novel and is hoping to direct a film adaptation of it.

 He is also scripting and directing a short film Qahwa for Dubai Police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishnabhaskar Mangalasserri Mollywood
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp