Armed with talent, big ambitions: Mollywood actor turned filmmaker Krishnabhaskar Mangalasserri

By Express News Service

He may not be familiar to many but Krishnabhaskar Mangalasserri is a man for whom 2020 will be a busy year.

The actor-turned-filmmaker will be acting in a few films in addition to writing and directing a feature film.

He has already appeared in a cameo role as a politician named Alpesh Sha in the upcoming Member Rameshan Ward 9, which has Arjun Asokan as the protagonist.

Krishnabhaskar made his acting debut in the film Puthiya Theerangal (2012) under veteran Sathyan Anthikad and later starred in Martin Prakkat’s American-Born Confused Desi (ABCD) featuring Dulquer Salman.

He co-wrote the Sarath Kumar-starrer Asha Black, which was made in both Malayalam and Tamil.

The film saw Krishnabhaskar’s entry as a screenwriter as well as his full-length role as a police officer.

In between, Krishnabhaskar donned the role of a film marketing professional. He played a key role in the success of films like Premam, Action Hero Biju, Leela and Oru Murai Vanthu Pathaya.

According to Krishnabhaskar, he got a holistic view and understanding of the film industry while doing that.

“I learned more about the film industry, and the drive to become a screenwriter and director got a vigorous push from there. And now I am determined to cash in on the exposure behind and before the camera,” says Krishnabhaskar.

His penchant for literature prompted him to write a novel in Malayalam—Hiranyagarbham (Golden Womb)—which was published in 2016.

Its English version is on the anvil. Krishnabhaskar has an ambitious canvas for the novel and is hoping to direct a film adaptation of it.

He is also scripting and directing a short film Qahwa for Dubai Police.