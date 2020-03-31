STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Anjaam Pathira' makers ponder television and digital release

Considering the incredibly long run it enjoyed in theatres since its release in January this year, a lot of folks have been wondering when Anjaam Pathira is going to be released on home video.

Still from Anjaam Pathira

Still from Anjaam Pathira

By Express News Service

Director Midhun Manuel Thomas himself has finally given an update, informing fans of the movie that while the makers are not planning to release it on DVD soon, an OTT release may not be so far off.

Though nothing has been official yet, Midhun said the team is trying to arrange for the film’s release via television or a digital platform.

“A DVD release is unlikely given the fact the facilities that punch DVDs are all shut down at the moment. So attempts are being made for a satellite or digital release,” said the director.

