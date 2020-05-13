Suresh Gopi clears the air about his new look

By Express News Service

Recently Suresh Gopi made an appearance in a new look in a music video titled Kaayanghal Nooru.

This was closely followed by the actor sharing artist Sethu Sivanandan’s rendition of him in this look, which triggered speculation that it’s for his upcoming film Kaval which has paused production midway. However, the actor has clarified that it’s not true.

In a statement, Suresh Gopi has requested everyone to not share his images without doing a background check.

“The photos and designs with my current appearance which is being circulated on social media platforms now have got nothing to do with any already announced projects or the ones which are being filmed,” he said.

“Posting something without proper facts and spreading it on is completely inequitable and unjustifiable. My temporary getup lasts only until the photoshoots for my 250th film directed by Mathews Thomas and the subsequent one with Rahul. After which I would sport a shaved look and will finish shooting for Kaaval.”