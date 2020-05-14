STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jeethu Joseph may do an investigation thriller next before completing Mohanlal-starrer Ram

It has now come to light that Jeethu may work on another film, of a much smaller scale, before he is in a position to continue with the rest of Ram's shoot.

Published: 14th May 2020 10:43 AM

Jeethu Joseph

Jeethu Joseph (File photo)

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that the shoot of director Jeethu Joseph’s second collaboration with Mohanlal—Ram—has been put on hold because of the COVID-19 situation. The team had finished some portions in India, in locations including Kochi and Delhi. They were supposed to shoot in the UK, but everything was cancelled due to the outbreak.

It has now come to light that Jeethu may work on another film, of a much smaller scale, before they’re in a position to continue with the rest of the shoot. Jeethu told an online portal that he is working on a full-fledged investigation thriller, the kind of which he last explored through his debut film Detective. No other details have been revealed yet. An official announcement is awaited.

Ram is being touted as an action thriller which also stars Trisha, Indrajith Sukumaran, Durga Krishna, David John, and Adil Hussain among others. The filmmaker has said earlier that it will be different from Drishyam. Mohanlal sports a salt-and-pepper look in the film. Jeethu last directed the Tamil film Thambi starring Karthi and Jyothika along with the Hindi film The Body which starred Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor.

