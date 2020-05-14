Roshan Mathew's Kappela to soon stream on Netflix, Biju Menon's 41 on Sun Nxt

By Express News Service

The streaming rights of Roshan Mathew-Anna Ben film Kappela has been bagged by Netflix while that of Biju Menon-Nimisha Sajayan film 41 has been secured by SunNxt. Though a release date for the former has not been revealed as of yet, the latter will be streaming tomorrow.

Kappela was released in theatres just before the lockdown was imposed, having played only for less than a week whereas 41 came out much before.

An intense romance-thriller with Anna, Roshan and Sreenath Bhasi playing the main characters, Kappela is the directorial debut of actor Muhammed Musthafa. 41, directed by Lal Jose, is a thought-provoking film revolving around politics and religion. The film, which marked the debut of theatre actor Saranjith, has significant portions set in Sabarimala.