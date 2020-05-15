Jayasurya-starrer Sufiyum Sujathayum all set for post-production phase

By Express News Service

Producer Vijay Babu of Friday Film House has informed that the shoot of Jayasurya-Aditi Rao Hydari film Sufiyum Sujathayum has been completed and the team is all set to move to the post-production phase. As May 17 is fast approaching, many filmmakers are hoping to start or resume the filming of their halted projects.

In a statement, Vijay Babu talked about the need to stand together and come out of the economic adversity, and also to help those who depend on daily wages fo r survival. Friday Film House, which was behind films such as Angamaly Diaries and the Aadu series, announced some interesting projects months ago, among which are projects starring Vijay Babu’s frequent collaborator Jayasurya. One of them is a biopic of the late actor Sathyan. The company had also announced that they are planning a gangster film called Gangs of Bandadukka.