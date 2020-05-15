Suresh Gopi's 250th movie to see him play 'Kaduvaakkunnel Kuruvachan'

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

We recently reported that Suresh Gopi will be doing a new film tentatively titled ‘Suresh Gopi 250’, which is being billed as an action thriller along the lines of his early hits. Recently, the actor was seen in a new look which was revealed to be for this film.

He will be playing a character named Kaduvaakkunnel Kuruvachan. A source close to the production team tells us the project is being fashioned as a throwback to the actor's golden era.“It will be the sort of character with the sort of look that many of his fans will want to see him in. The character hails from Kottayam,” reveals the source.

We also learned that Suresh Gopi earlier considered doing a sequel to Lelam before this project, but then changed his mind. "He immediately decided to make this as his 250th film after listening to the script. This project is special for both him and us," adds the source.

Debutant Mathews Thomas will be directing from a screenplay by Shibin Francis, who wrote Amal Neerad’s CIA and Arunkumar Aravind’s Underworld. Thomas has previously worked as the chief associate on films such as Unda, Varathan, and Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha.

Shaji Kumar, who cranked the camera for blockbusters like Pulimurugan and Odiyan, has been roped in as the director of photography.The remaining cast details are being kept under wraps as the team is expected to make an official announcement once the full cast is finalised. A name from Bollywood is being eyed for the female lead.

The team was expected to start filming on April 20th, but the plan was put on hold following the pandemic-related restrictions. As of now, the plan is for Suresh Gopi to start working on this film once he completes the remaining shoot of Kaval. The Nithin Renji Panicker thriller, which also co-stars Renji Panicker, has around 10 days of shoot left.