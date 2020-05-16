'Sufiyum Sujathayum' move to release movie in streaming platform irk exhibitors

By Express News Service

Just yesterday, producer Vijay Babu of Friday Film House said his new production Sufiyum Sujathayum has completed shooting and is moving to the post-production stage. This morning, he and actor Jayasurya revealed that their film will become the first to release directly on an OTT platform. The streaming rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime. A release date has not been announced yet.

Sufiyum Sujathayum marks the return of Aditi Rao Hydari to Malayalam cinema after 13 years. Her last Malayalam film was Prajapathi (2006), starring Mammootty. Directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, Sufiyum Sujathayum has been touted as a musical love story-cum-thriller. It is the latest entry in the list of Indian films lined up for direct digital release after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the theatrical release plans of many filmmakers.

Yesterday, the makers of Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushman Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo announced that they’re releasing the film directly on Amazon Prime. It’s a huge move which many are expected to follow soon. Jyothika’s Tamil release Ponmagal Vandhal, Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin, and Vidya Balan’s Shakunthala Devi biopic are already set for their OTT releases.