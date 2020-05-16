STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Sufiyum Sujathayum' move to release movie in streaming platform irk exhibitors

Just yesterday, producer Vijay Babu of Friday Film House said his new production Sufiyum Sujathayum has completed shooting and is moving to the post-production stage.

Published: 16th May 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

'Sufiyum Sujathayum' poster

By Express News Service

Just yesterday, producer Vijay Babu of Friday Film House said his new production Sufiyum Sujathayum has completed shooting and is moving to the post-production stage. This morning, he and actor Jayasurya revealed that their film will become the first to release directly on an OTT platform. The streaming rights have been bagged by Amazon Prime. A release date has not been announced yet.

Sufiyum Sujathayum marks the return of Aditi Rao Hydari to Malayalam cinema after 13 years. Her last Malayalam film was Prajapathi (2006), starring Mammootty. Directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, Sufiyum Sujathayum has been touted as a musical love story-cum-thriller. It is the latest entry in the list of Indian films lined up for direct digital release after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the theatrical release plans of many filmmakers.

Yesterday, the makers of Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushman Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo announced that they’re releasing the film directly on Amazon Prime. It’s a huge move which many are expected to follow soon. Jyothika’s Tamil release Ponmagal Vandhal, Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin, and Vidya Balan’s Shakunthala Devi biopic are already set for their OTT releases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sufiyum Sujathayum Sufiyum Sujathayum on OTT Amazon Prime
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp