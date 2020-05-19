STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kunjeldho producers share their stand on direct OTT releases

We need the theatrical experience but people are not going to visit cinema halls to simply watch a movie as we can do that on our fingertips.

Published: 19th May 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

While maintaining that their new film Kunjeldho (starring Asif Ali) won’t be a direct-to-video release, producers Suvin K Varkey and Prasobh Krishna of Little Big Films said it’s time to embrace the change, in a joint statement meant for exhibitors.Pointing out that whatever is happening with the OTT platform is exactly what happened with television and YouTube before, the company said content still remains the undisputed king. “Cinema halls will survive provided you give the audience what they need.

We need the theatrical experience but people are not going to visit cinema halls to simply watch a movie as we can do that on our fingertips. Improve your facilities and support the industry as responsible partners in the eco-system,” they said.They added that the creators reserve the right to release the movie on the right platform and expressed their disappointment over the fact majority of the exhibitors are not paying the producers or distributors their share. 

“The amount of money that exhibitors owe as of today to a handful of producers/distributors alone will be a 9-digit figure,” they observe. “We haven’t seen a single exhibitor give an extended run for a non-commercial movie because it has great quality. Whenever the footfall for a movie is low, it gets replaced with a new movie irrespective of the review or the star cast.”

The company also suggested the exhibitors accept movies that don’t get released because they didn’t see commercial value in them. “We producers are content makers and the new business model gives us more freedom to invest in great ideas, new forms of storytelling, support new directors, actors and technicians.” 
The team went on to say that Kunjeldho is a story of survival and about a man who once lost everything getting his life back. The campus-based film marks the directorial debut of RJ Mathukutty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kunjeldho OTT release
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp