Shoot of Martin Prakkat’s thriller almost complete

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

We reported a few months ago that Kunchacko Boban’s next is a thriller directed by Martin Prakkat. The shoot of the as-yet-untitled film was approaching completion before the pandemic disrupted it.The team has eight more days of shoot left to do in Ernakulam. As of now, they have completed around 54 days of shoot in locations such as Piravom, Munnar, and Kodaikanal.

Also starring Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan, the film marks the second writing venture of Shahi Kabir who made his debut with Joju George-starrer Joseph. Though his new film is also a police story, Shahi says it’s completely different from Joseph in every way. “I believe no one has attempted a thriller like this before,” says the writer. Shahi also added a comment on the ongoing theatres vs OTT discussion. As of now, they have no plans to jump on the OTT bandwagon. “A direct OTT release wouldn’t be practical for a film like this given how expensive the shooting process was,” he says.

This is the first time that Prakkat is doing a thriller. The film sees him return to the director’s chair after a brief hiatus. His last directorial feature was Charlie starring Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy Thiruvoth.

The film has Shyju Khalid (Anjaam Pathira) as the director of photography and Mahesh Narayanan as the editor. Vishnu Vijay (Ambili) is the music composer. Gold Coin Pictures is jointly bankrolling the film with Martin Prakkat Films.