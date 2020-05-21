Happy Birthday Mohanlal: 10 most impactful performances of the evergreen actor

Sajin Shrijith By

Directorial debut

Mohanlal is planning to make his directorial debut soon with a 3D fantasy epic titled Barroz. Conceived by Mohanlal and Jijo Punnoose (My Dear Kuttichathan), the project has so far cast Prathap Pothen, Rafael Amargo, Paz Vega and American child actor Shayla McCaffrey. Mohanlal will play the guardian of Vasco da Gama’s priceless treasure.

Rise of a superstar

Rajavinte Makan (1986)—Mohanlal’s collaboration with director Thampi Kannanthanam and writer Dennis Joseph—has been widely credited as the film that gave him superstar status. The film’s influence can be clearly felt, to varying degrees, in many of the actor’s subsequent thrillers. The trio teamed up for another influential thriller, Bhoomiyile Rajakkanmaar, a year later.

Kireedam

A devastating tale of unforeseen circumstances thwarting the dreams of two individuals —a police officer, played by Thilakan, and his son, played by Mohanlal. The latter won a special mention jury award at the national awards.

Iruvar

Based on the friendship between MGR and Karunanidhi, director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus saw Mohanlal beautifully portraying the transformation from a young actor to a well-loved, influential politician.

Vanaprastham

Two years after Iruvar, Mohanlal delivered another superlative and poignant performance in director Shaji N Karun’s film about a destitute Kathakali artiste. The performance fetched him a state award and his third national award.

Spadikam

Undoubtedly the most thrilling of all the actor’s action movies made after the 90s. A well-balanced, wholesome film with enough emotions to complement all its fiery, goosebumps-inducing moments.

Chithram

A perfect showcase for Priyadarshan’s rare talent for shifting from a feel-good to a dark tone, Chithram gave us a Mohanlal character that made us laugh and cry in equal measure.

Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhaanam

Mohanlal played an arrogant but sympathetic house owner in this socially pertinent film that takes on some of society’s hypocrisies. There is also a subtle message about the need for honest communication.

TP Balagopalan MA

Nobody portrayed the common man better than Mohanlal. At 26, he became the youngest recipient of the Kerala State Award for his endearing and funny performance.

Namukku Paarkaan Munthirithoppukal

Director Padmarajan cast Mohanlal as a man who dared to do what most men would probably never do, in a film that was way ahead of its time. Oh, and Johnson master’s music is infinitely hummable.

Thazhvaram

Malayalam cinema’s answer to the American western, Thazhavaram is a minimalistic and atmospheric tale of a man seeking vengeance for the murder of his family by a man played by Salim Ghouse.

Manichithrathazhu

What’s there to be said that hasn’t already been said? A film that only got more popular after it was remade into other Indian languages. We wish all doctors were like Mohanlal’s Dr Sunny.

Most number of films in 1986 - 34

National awards won - 5

Kireedam (Special Mention)

Bharatham (Best Actor)

Vanaprastham (Best Actor, Best Film)

Pulimurugan, Munthirvallikal Thalirkumbol, Janatha Garage

(Special Jury Award)

State awards won 9

T.P Balagopalan M.A (Best Actor)

Padamudra, Chithram, Aryan Ulsavapittennu, Vellanakalude Naadu (Special Jury Award)

Abhimanyu, Kilukkam,

Ulladakkam (Best Actor)

Bharatham (Second Best Film)

Spadikam, Kaalapani (Best Actor)

Kaalapani (Second Best Film)

Vanaprastham (Best Actor)

Thanmathra (Best Actor)

Paradesi (Best Actor)

Non-Malayalam notables

● Iruvar ● Company

● Janatha Garage ● Jilla