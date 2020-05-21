STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kamal Haasan, Pinarayi Vijayan write soulful wishes on superstar Mohanlal's 60th birthday

The Kerala Chief Minister posted a photo with the veteran actor and called him "Malayalam's own Mohanlal".

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (L), Mohanlal (C) and Kamal Haasan. (Facebook Photos)

By Online Desk

Social media is exploding as Malayalam superstar and five-time National award winner Mohanlal celebrates his 60th birthday. As wishes pour in from all wakes of life, praying for the "Iruvar" star's good health, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and legendary Tamil actor Kamal Haasan also joined in with powerful write-ups on their respective Facebook pages.

"Mohanlal is an incredible talent who has proved his creative greatness in the field of acting. He has secured an eternal place in the heart of viewers through hundreds of diverse and dynamic characters. Lal always make a contribution of his own no matter what kind of role it is and establishes the character in our minds with his gestures, looks and sound. This unnatural class is what makes Mohanlal Malayalam's favourite," the CPM leader wrote.

The Chief Minister also praised the Padma Bhushan winner's kindness to fellow beings by pointing out that he made a contribution of Rs 50 lakhs to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF).

"May he reach further heights in the field of acting. I wish him good health," Vijayan concluded. 

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan called Lal his "younger brother" and said he envy the quality of his works as an actor.

‪"Dear Mr.Mohanlal I liked you from your first film. I envied you for the constant quality of your work, that too with detractors lurking in every turn. I liked you even more when I worked with you. Long live my younger brother," Kamal wrote.

Two of the finest actors of the country, Kamal and Lal have shared screen space in two movies - 'Unnaipol Oruvan' and 'Eenadu'.

Fondly called Lalettan by fans, Lal debuted in as the antagonist in 1980 movie 'Manjil Virinja Pookkal' before establishing himself as Mollywood's most decorated celebrity and featuring in over 300 ,ovies.

