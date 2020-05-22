STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Film crew of Prithviraj-starrer Aadujeevitham, including actor, return from Jordan after 50 days

The crew arrived from Delhi on Friday morning and actor Prithviraj after the health checkup at the airport came out and drove away in his car.

Published: 22nd May 2020 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran leaves Kochi airport after arriving from Jordan

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran leaves Kochi airport after arriving from Jordan. (Photo| EPS)

By IANS

KOCHI: Fifty days after being stuck in Jordan, top Kerala actor Prithviraj and award winning director Blessy on Friday morning landed here. The 58 member crew was stuck in Wadi Rum, a desert in Jordan, as they were shooting 'Aadujeevitham' based on the award winning eponymous Malayalam novel by Benyamin.

In the first week of April, the film shoot was called off, after restrictions came in the wake of the coronavirus crisis in Jordan, and since then the crew was seeking to return home. The crew arrived from Delhi on Friday morning and actor Prithviraj after the health checkup at the airport came out and drove away in his car.

According to the health authorities, all the 58 have to be in isolation in their homes for 14 days, following which based on a check up, further protocols will be decided. After finishing the shoot, the crew was trying to return, but was told to wait for the appropriate time.

Following the green signal by the authorities, the crew flew in from Jordan to Delhi and from there they reached Kochi. Billed as one of the costliest Malayalam film 'Aadujeevitham' tells the tale of the life of a man ending up in shambles after reaching the Middle East and finds himself tending goats in extreme desert temperatures.

When they left from here to Jordan, their plan was to go to Algeria after finishing the Jordan leg in the first week of April, but Covid spoiled all their plans and the crew was stuck in a plush resort near Rum Wadi in Jordan.

Blessy's past films, including his debut film in 2004 'Kaazcha', 'Thanmathra' (2005) 'Pranayam' (2011) to name a few, occupy a place of pride in the Malayalam film industry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prithviraj Kerala Aadujeevitham Jordan
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp