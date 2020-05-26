STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Is Dulquer Salmaan’s 'Kurup' most expensive till date

The entire production process of the film took six months, with the shoot alone taking up 105 days

Published: 26th May 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 09:55 AM

Dulquer Salmaan

By Express News Service

The makers of Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup have released a second look poster of the film on the occasion of Eid. The film, which is backed by Dulquer’s home banner Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments, was supposed to hit theatres this month but was postponed due to the pandemic. Sharing the poster, Dulquer wrote, “In an ideal world today the film would have released in theatres all over. But guess we will have to make do with a poster release.”

As per the makers, the film has been made for a budget of Rs 35 crore, making it Dulquer’s most expensive film till date. The true-crime period film chronicles the daring escapades of infamous criminal Sukumara Kurup who still remains absconding. Dulquer plays the eponymous character while Indrajith Sukumaran plays a police officer.Hindi and Telugu film actor Sobhita Dhulipala plays the female lead. The remaining cast includes Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Shivajith Padmanabhan, Vijayaraghavan, P Balachandran and Surabi Lakshmi among others. 

The entire production process took six months, with the shoot alone taking up 105 days. The locations include Kerala, Mumbai, Dubai, Mangalore, Mysore, and Ahmedabad. The dubbing process has been completed already.Kurup is helmed by Srinath Rajendran, who has previously directed Dulquer’s acting debut, Second Show. Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind have penned the screenplay and dialogues from a story by Jithin K Jose.Nimish Ravi is the director of photography and Vivek Harshan is handling editing duties. Sushin Syam has worked on the music and score. The production design is by Banglan.

