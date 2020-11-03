Madhubala, Arjun Ashokan and Anna Ben join Ennittu Avasanam 

By Express News Service

Vikruthi director MC Joseph has announced his second film titled Ennittu Avasanam. Arjun Ashokan and Anna Ben will star in addition to Roja-fame Madhubala, who is returning to Malayalam cinema after six years. She last appeared in Samsaram Arogyathinu Hanikaram.

Ananth Jairaj Junior and Jobin Joy are producing the film with Sukumar Thekkepatt involved as executive producer. Sushin Syam is handling the music department, Appu Prabhakar is the cinematographer, and Sooraj ES the editor.Interestingly, Arjun Ashokan and Anna Ben are also starring in director Antony Sony’s next film after his debut feature C/o Saira Banu.

Arjun Ashokan also has Member Ashokan 9th Ward, Ajagajantharam, Thattassery Koottam, and Thuramukham on the pipeline. He is also part of Thanneer Mathan Dinangal director Girish AD’s next film Super Sharanya. Anna Ben will also star opposite Tovino Thomas in Aashiq Abu’s Naaradan.