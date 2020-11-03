Singer Vijay Yesudas escapes unhurt in car accident

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Singer Vijay Yesudas, son of legendary singer K J Yesudas, escaped unhurt as the car which he was driving collided with another car at Thuravoor on the national highway in Alappuzha district around 11.30 pm on Monday night.

Police said the singer was travelling to Kochi from Thiruvananthapuram with his friend when the accident occurred. On information, police personnel from Kuthiyathode police station rushed to the spot.

Police said the accident took place when another car entered the national highway from Thaikkattusseri road. Though the front portion of both the cars were damaged, none was injured in the accident. The vehicles were removed from the spot. The singer and his friend proceeded to Kochi in another vehicle.