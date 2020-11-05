Tovino returns to work, joins Kaanekkaane set

By Express News Service

Tovino Thomas, who was undergoing rest after getting injured while shooting for Rohith VS’s Kala, has returned to work. The actor has joined the sets of Manu Ashokan’s new film Kaanekkaane, which brings together Tovino and Aishwarya Lekshmi for the second time.

Kaanekkaane, which sees Manu Ashokan back in the director’s chair after the critical and commercial success of Uyare, also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shruti Ramachandran, Prem Prakash and Rony David Raj among others. Bobby and Sanjay, who also wrote Uyare, have penned the screenplay.The film recently started rolling in Ernakulam. TR Shamsudheen is producing the film which has Alby Antony as the director of photography and Abhilash Balachandran as the editor.