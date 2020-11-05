STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Vijay Sethupathi’s second Malayalam film starts rolling

We recently reported that Vijay Sethupathi has signed his second Malayalam film, to be directed by debutant Indhu VS.

Published: 05th November 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Vijay Sethupathi has signed his second Malayalam film, to be directed by debutant Indhu VS. The makers released a teaser poster which reveals the title as 19 (1)(a). Nithya Menen is playing the female lead of the film which went on floors in Thodupuzha yesterday. The latest casting update adds the names of Indrajith Sukumaran and Indrans, who are also cast as major characters. Anto Joseph Film Company is bankrolling the film.

Indhu has previously worked with director Salim Ahamed (Adaminte Makan Abu) and is directing the film from her own script which is said to have minimal characters. The shoot is being done by following all the mandatory Covid-19 protocols. Kerala is the main location. Govind Vasantha is composing the music and Manesh Madhavan is handling the camera.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Sethupathi
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp