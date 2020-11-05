Vijay Sethupathi’s second Malayalam film starts rolling

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Vijay Sethupathi has signed his second Malayalam film, to be directed by debutant Indhu VS. The makers released a teaser poster which reveals the title as 19 (1)(a). Nithya Menen is playing the female lead of the film which went on floors in Thodupuzha yesterday. The latest casting update adds the names of Indrajith Sukumaran and Indrans, who are also cast as major characters. Anto Joseph Film Company is bankrolling the film.

Indhu has previously worked with director Salim Ahamed (Adaminte Makan Abu) and is directing the film from her own script which is said to have minimal characters. The shoot is being done by following all the mandatory Covid-19 protocols. Kerala is the main location. Govind Vasantha is composing the music and Manesh Madhavan is handling the camera.