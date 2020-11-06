Saiju Kurup joins Unni Mukundan’s ;Meppadiyan' sets

By Express News Service

Actor Saiju Kurup has joined the sets of Unni Mukundan’s Meppadiyan in an important role. The actor completes 15 years in the industry and celebrated the occasion on the film’s location. Saiju, who recently appeared in Prithviraj’s Driving Licence in a comical role, made his acting debut in director Hariharan’s Mayookham alongside Mamta Mohandas.

“15 years is a long time for me. My journey in the film industry has not been so easy. By god’s grace, the industry helped me get to where I am today after a lot of struggle, and I got to do many films and achieve a major break,” he said.

Speaking from the location of Meppadiyan, Saiju said it makes him happy to be part of a film starring and produced by Unni Mukundan, whom he used to know for a decade. The film recently started shooting in Erattupetta and is progressing smoothly by following all mandatory Covid-19 protocols.

“Just because we are shooting now, it doesn’t mean it’s a pandemic-related film,” continued Saiju. “It’s an engaging family entertainer meant for the theatres.” Aside from Saiju, Nisha Sarang and Major Ravi recently joined the sets of the film in which Unni is playing a commoner.

Anju Kurian plays the female lead, with Indrans, Aju Varghese, and Vijay Babu in supporting roles. Written and directed by Vishnu Mohan, Meppadiyan is based on real events and different from Unni’s previous films. Shameer Muhammad edits the film, and Neil D’Cunha helms the camera. Rahul Subramanian is working on the music.