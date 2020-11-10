'Lelam sequel still on', confirms director Nithin Renji Panicker

By Express News Service

The talk of a Lelam sequel has been doing the rounds for a while. Now Nithin Renji Panicker, who just completed his second directorial feature, Kaval, with Suresh Gopi, has confirmed that the film is still in development and that Renji Panicker is developing the script.

Nithin, who made his directorial debut with Mammootty-starrer Kasaba, was initially supposed to make his directorial debut with Lelam 2. Interestingly, Renji Panicker has a significant role in Kaval, alongside Suresh Gopi.The makers of Kaval are aiming for a theatrical release next year. Aside from Kaval, Suresh Gopi is also gearing up to star in debutant Mathews Thomas’ Ottakomban.