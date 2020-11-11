Sajin Cherukayil plays a pesky roommate in new short film 'Bineeshettan Roommate'

By Express News Service

Anyone who currently lives with a pesky roommate, or had gone through an unpleasant experience with one in the past, will find much to relate in a new short film written and directed by Kiran Josey, and starring actor Sajin Cherukayil.

The short film, Bineeshettan Roommate, begins with a young IT firm employee, Jijo, looking for affordable accommodation and stumbling upon a house arranged by his friends.

But things are not what they seem, as Jijo soon finds out that he will have to share his room with Bineesh, a senior presumably in his 30s. The latter is nosy and intrusive and has zero respect for Jijo’s privacy, which provokes some hilarious interactions helped by Sajin’s quirky, nuanced performance.

Meanwhile, Sajin, who last starred in director Ranjith Sankar’s Kamala, has signed Thanneer Mathan Dinangal director Gireesh AD’s next film Super Sharanya, which also stars Arjun Ashokan and Anaswara Rajan. He has also scripted an upcoming Malayalam feature-length film.