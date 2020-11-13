Fahadh Faasil’s Shakespearian adaptation 'Joji' begins filming

By Express News Service

Fahadh Faasil is reteaming for the fourth time with director Dileesh Pothan (Maheshinte Prathikaram, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum) and writer Syam Pushkaran (Kumbalangi Nights, Maheshinte Prathikaram) for Joji, a film inspired by Shakespeare’s Macbeth. The film, which is jointly backed by Fahadh’s banner Fahadh Faasil and Friends, Bhavana Studios and Working Class Hero, went on floors at Kottayam.

Director of photography is Shyju Khalid (Kumbalangi Nights, Anjaam Pathira) and editor, Kiran Das (Moothon, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum). Music is by Justin Varghese (Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, Thottappan) and art direction, Gokul Das (Jallikattu, Ennu Ninte Moideen).

Joji marks the third Macbeth-based Indian film after Maqbool and Veeram. Meanwhile, Fahadh just completed shooting for a new Malayalam film Irul expected to release in December this year. Naseef Yusuf Izuddin makes his directorial debut with the film which is Fahadh’s next release after CU Soon.

Irul has Fahadh sharing the screen with Darshana Rajendran and Soubin Shahir who have significant roles in the film. Fahadh also completed shooting for Malik, a big-budget project helmed by Mahesh Narayanan (Take Off, CU Soon).