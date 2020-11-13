 'Kalyana Kacheri' series review: Troublemakers guide!

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Imagine getting a brother-in-law as dowry for your wedding, and he is on a mission to create troubles in your family, driving you and your partner to the verge of a divorce.

By Express News Service

Imagine getting a brother-in-law as dowry for your wedding, and he is on a mission to create troubles in your family, driving you and your partner to the verge of a divorce. This is the plot of ‘Kalyana Kacheri’, a short series directed by Anand Menon, director of the movie ‘Gauthamante Radham’.

According to Anand, the series was initially planned as a vine based on a character who loves to create unnecessary troubles in people’s lives. Anuraj O B, who composed the title song of ‘Gauthamante Radham’, scripted the series and plays Pratheesh, the troublemaker. “Anuraj and I love humour. Our writing style is also similar. So, when he came up with the subject, I loved it immediately. The script employed a lot of subtle satire,” says Anand, who also edited the series.

The cast involves Agil Vinayak and Sruthy Suresh who play the young couple Vinayakan and Prassanna. Anand’s cousin Hrishikesh Vinod makes his entry as advocate Keshu, the mediator in the scene as the couple files for divorce. The series is produced by Al Jassam Abdul Jabbar, Al Sajam Abdul Jabbar, and Al Jaseem Abdul Jabbar for SUB Originals.

The show seems to have brought  plenty of feedback, especially for the natural screen presence of the couple. “For me and Anuraj, our brothers-in-law have become more vigilant these days,” quips Anand. Sandeep K Sabu and Jijo Thomson cranked the camera, Nithish Sahadev is the creative director. Once the series wraps up, Anand plans to get back to scripting his next movie.

