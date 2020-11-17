Dhyan Sreenivasan announces new project Prakashan Parakkatte

By Express News Service

Dhyan Sreenivasan will star in a film titled Prakashan Parakkatte, scripted by him and helmed by debutant Shahad. Dhyan’s co-stars include Dileesh Pothan, Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup and Mathew Thomas.

As per the makers, the film will explore a young boy’s aspirations, his bond with his father, and family values with a touch of humour. Mathew Thomas, known for Kumbalangi Nights and Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, is said to be playing the eponymous character.

Funtastic Films, run by Aju Varghese and Vishakh Subramaniam, is co-producing it with Tinu Thomas. The technical team comprises music composer Shaan Rahman, cinematographer Guru Prasad, and editor Rathin Radhakrishnan.

Meanwhile, Dhyan has also scripted 9MM, headlined by Manju Warrier. He is also gearing up to play the lead in Jithu Valayil’s Kadavul Sakayam Nadanasabha, scripted by Bipin Chandran (Best Actor, Paavada).