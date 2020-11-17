Mohanlal’s next is Aaraattu

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Mohanlal is teaming up with director B Unnikrishnan for a mass entertainer penned by writer Udayakrishna. As per reliable reports, the film’s title is Neyyattinkara Gopante Aarattu, or simply Aaraattu. Mohanlal will play a character named Neyyattinkara Gopan. The film is said to have both action and comedic elements. Udayakrishna also wrote Mohanlal’s blockbuster Pulimurugan.

Aaraattu will reportedly revolve around the events following the arrival of Mohanlal’s rustic character from his hometown to a village in Palakkad. Another interesting detail is that Mohanlal will drive a vintage black Mercedez Benz with ‘2255’ on the number plate—a reference to Mohanlal’s iconic line from Rajavinte Makan.

Shraddha Srinath will play the female lead in the film which also has Nedumudi Venu, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Johny Antony, Sheela, Rachana Narayanankutty and Swasika among others. The shoot will commence in the coming week at Palakkad. Hyderabad is also one of the locations.

B Unnikrishnan’s frequent collaborator Shameer Muhammed will edit the film while Vijay Ulaganath will helm the camera. The latter has worked previously on another Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan film Madampi. Rahul Raj is the music composer.

Mohanlal recently completed shooting for Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam sequel. Aaraattu is confirmed to be his next project, which marks his fifth collaboration with B Unnikrishnan. The duo last worked together in the 2017 film Villain.